Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 28, 2023
Unsung heroes of the pandemic are being legally and publicly vindicated. City workers who stood for medical freedom and lost their jobs and careers at the hands of vaccine mandates are returning to their positions across the US.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kz59o-unvaxxed-get-their-jobs-back.html