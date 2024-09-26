BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Voting Pro-life in BC!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
48 views • 7 months ago

September 26, 2024: My guest this week . . . is me! As Leader of CHP-BC, I’m running as a candidate in my provincial district of Bulkley Valley-Stikine in the BC Election campaign that started last Saturday (Voting Day is Oct. 19, 2024). In this short monologue, I review this week’s Communique and the contents of my campaign brochure that will soon be going into homes in our district. I’m running against the corrupt death culture of the socialist NDP but I’m also contending for the votes of committed pro-lifers, since CHP-BC is the ONLY party committed to “protecting innocent human life from conception until natural death.”

To learn more about the Christian Heritage Party of BC, visit: https://www.chpbc.ca

To volunteer or to support my campaign financially, write me at: [email protected] (To contribute financially, you MUST be a permanent resident of BC)

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
liberalsdrugsconservativesabortionprolifecultureelectionsvictoriadebthousingbritish columbiachp canadarod taylorpartytent citiesndpsogichpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebalanced budgetsbcpolichpbcelections bcbulkley valley-stikine
