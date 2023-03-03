BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zaytuna Farm Tour I & II [2012-2013 - Craig Mackintosh]
7 views • 03/03/2023

https://www.permaculturenews.org/2012/06/01/zaytuna-farm-video-tour-apr-may-2012-ten-years-of-revolutionary-design https://www.permaculturenews.org/2013/06/28/geoff-lawtons-zaytuna-farm-video-tour-part-ii


https://vimeo.com/174613986

https://vimeo.com/174620431

https://youtu.be/AdWGPhP2GeE

https://youtu.be/u2myecSQoVA


Having spent the last few years seeking to establish and assist projects worldwide, and hearing some readers requesting more info on our own permaculture base site, I thought it high time I take a moment away from promoting other projects to shine a little light on our own work!

It had been a long time since I last visited Zaytuna Farm. Arriving in April 2012, more than two and a half years after my September 2009 visit, I was somewhat taken aback…. Back in 2009 the farm could somewhat be described as an unruly child — full of energy and enthusiasm, and flush with life, but not at all mature. Now, as I see Geoff Lawton’s vision for the property being played out more fully, we could compare the farm to more of a blossoming and beautiful teenager, still fresh in youth, but demonstrating a clearer sense of direction.

Geoff’s long term strategies are becoming evident, and it really is a sight, and site, to behold!#

fooddiygardeningindependencepermaculturesolutionssustainablebill mollisongeoff lawton
