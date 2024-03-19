Joe Biden has been DEAD since Jan. 17, 2020 - Obituary was removed today to hide the truth

The biggest fraud in American history and most can't accept it.

He's buried in Arlington, Virginia ......sooooooo, who's running the country??

www.findagrave.com has taken down the obituary TODAY in order to hide the TRUTH.

I read the obituary yesterday and it read that he was involved with TREASON. I should have copied it. Didn't think it would be taken down.

Chris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden ‘is now officially dead and buried’

by Caroline Vakil - 10/03/21 1:30 PM ET

Mirrored - wil paranormal

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/