Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Oct 23, 2023





Here are the most common reasons why people hesitate to go to Confession:





Fear: Though the vast majority of priests are kind and understanding confessors, many potential penitents fear being judged or scolded.

Pride: Confessing sins means confronting that we’ve genuinely done wrong and need God’s help to heal. Our personal pride rebels against this.

Shame: Though a well-ordered guilt should impel us to the Sacrament of Confession, shame can keep us away because of the realization that we have to admit our sins to another—and speaking our sins out loud feels unbearable.





Source:https://catholicexchange.com/nine-benefits-of-going-to-confession-frequently/





📖​ NEW CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/dsEUjNU

OTHER:https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-APM2gMBntoiOsBsGqS6TGZQi8xZGnFJ_c5zm79blg4hFH9b1EXBodGBnMoIXIEB2NWJ2whYahnlB1v5Z33OLpjEGibYMxMhQ-lewz2jcLEau4yTsLzWSPAmma3WYnvJf9ODmCQrHFt0wIRX44KmDs4Ns335pFhOQdH9iNtsY_68_QgbOaN-AJDq02KJ2ZJ-vjAwf1nMEVIopsd52





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egpM3g5jRJo