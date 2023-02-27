They’re trying to blame lockdowns for the excess deaths...

it's the jabs, not lockdown. The jabs are causing turbo cancers because they switch off tumour suppressor genes, and destroy immunity because they make you treat the virus like a allergen, not a virus to be cleared.

The public is waking up to the con job. It’s not pretty. The scale of the deceit is breathtaking. So many traitors, so many lies, so many unnecessary deaths and injuries. For what? The thing with the 99.7% survival rate, in the same category as the flu, that most people got anyway after taking the jabs. The injections didn’t stop transmission. They’re main purpose seems only to inflict damage. They are certainly effective in that regard but not safe.

The rats are jumping ship, attempting to absolve their part in the scandal. They’ll turn on each other next, pretending they didn’t know. Except they did know, the evidence was there from the beginning. That’s why dissenters were silenced, not allowed to debate freely and fairly. That’s why there were so many ‘fact checkers’ shutting down the conversation and confusing people with their half-truths and misdirection. They bamboozled the public with ‘expertise’ jargon. It sounded intelligent and caring but on closer inspection, it amounted to nonsense.

Former Nphet member, Prof Martin Cormican is reported in The Irish Times as saying the Covid pandemic depended on fear.

Again, this side steps the real issue. The so-called pandemic was based on the fraudulent use of the PCR test. It was a case-demic. The cycles were run too high with a 97% false positive rate. The test could not detect so-called Covid-19. Its main success was making a lot of people rich fast. The swabs and hazmat suits looked ‘sciency’ but it was a sham, just like Nphet and their ill-advised mandates. All totally illegal. We should have said no, but the collective was under a spell, they had lost their ability to reason, use simple logic or see through the masquerade.

The Irish Times piece is based on a paper, read here, presented by Professor Cormican to Irish Society of Clinical Microbiologists in which the he writes: Would it have been more straightforward and more honest to opt for mandatory vaccination? Why was it that our society was so unwilling to adopt an overt requirement to accept a safe effective vaccine when the evidence was compelling but we were ready to impose requirements for other measures that had profound impact on health and wellbeing and child development.

This line from Professor Cormican’s paper is of great interest though: There is no evidence that long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection is the driver of the collection of conditions referred to as long COVID.

So there we have it at last. There is no evidence to support long Covid. Finally. What then, could be making so many people sick after doing as they were advised by the ‘expert’ group and getting ‘vaccinated’? Could it be the injections? He doesn’t go there, nor does he address the use of Midazolam, Redesivir, ventilators as a way to encourage death ‘with Covid’ to drive up ‘pandemic’ numbers. There’s also no mention of the flu just vanishing, funnily enough.

We’re now supposed to trust Professor Cormican because he has admitted there were some failures in the government’s Covid response but he’s already teeing up the next ‘pandemic’:

In the event of something similar in the future if there is any chance of containment the first thing to do is ground airplanes that carry people for non-essential travel at least until we know what we are dealing with.

Yes it’s all in line with that old conspiracy theory, the WEF’s Great Reset, which turns out is not such a conspiracy theory after all. The plan, amongst other dystopian control measures, is to restrict the movement of people. They might even say it’s for climate change.

Let’s not be fooled again by long-winded ‘expert’ jargon coming from highly compromised, unelected, advisory groups or a captured media. The conspiracy theorists were right to distrust the ‘vaccines’. We did our own, independent research, ignored the smear campaigns and looked towards the censored scientists and doctors. We listened to all sides, assessed characters, sponsorship, funding and animal studies before reaching our conclusions on the jab. Our tinfoil hats offered the best protection against rogue governments and corrupt institutions like the World Health Organisation. The best thing we as a society can do, is unite, no more anti-vaxxer rhetoric. It’s stupid and reveals a lack of awareness or independent research. It’s high time we started to engage our critical faculties as a super plugged in adult population.

