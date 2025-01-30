What Is Man? Life, Purpose, and the Lord’s Plan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 30 2025

What is man? In Hebrews 2, the Bible reveals a profound truth—the Lord's purpose for mankind goes far beyond what we see today.

Though sin has blinded our understanding, His plan has never changed. We are called to walk in fellowship with Him, fulfill His will and reign with the Lord Jesus Christ.

This message uncovers the depth of the Lord's purpose for humanity, the path to salvation through Jesus Christ and the eternal assurance we have in Him.

No matter the confusion in the world, the Word of God gives us the answer—our identity, our purpose, and our future are secure in the Lord.