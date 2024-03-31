Resurrection Sunday 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord Jesus Christ defeated death - there is no judgment or darkness the true Believer need fear. The victory is in Christ! The tomb was empty, and Satan has no power over the truth and work of Jesus Christ. His demonic forces try to sow discord and confusion, they push fear and doubt and yet they have no winning abilities or strategies because in the end Christ brings eternal life to those who believe upon HIM.