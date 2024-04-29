365) Sabrina Wallace – A Dark Web nunca existiu, mas Deus existe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Canal Psinergy; Abril 28, 2024.
Mini rant from tuesday: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D7D10C55-C0FD-4C9C-9F8B-C53FAFEE23A8:b
REFERÊNCIAS:
• A rara referência a experimentação N3 (3ª geração) | 29 de abril de 2024 | Mon coffee: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EAD10E43-EA92-4A3E-B79F-0C791182F704:9
• Sobre Skyborg (ver também o vídeo nº 331) – Human interaction, Emerging Technologies and Future Systems V: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-85540-6
• 329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
• 330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4
• 331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8
• Sobre ter sido salva por Deus, aos 4 anos de idade – 355) Sabrina D. Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos": https://www.brighteon.com/4b79e2e7-0db1-4476-b6e3-97ed05c4ab08
• Sci-Fi Short Film “Slaughterbots” | DUST: https://youtu.be/O-2tpwW0kmU?feature=shared&t=281
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal