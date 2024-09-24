Come Together Media Ep. 5, 9-20-24: "Assassination Attempts/Diddy’s Arrest/ Exploding Pagers/Election Interference"

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss more assassination attempts on President Trump, Diddy’s arrest, exploding pagers & cell phones, and election interference by Iran & Google.





The episode 5 roundtable consists of:





Vem Miller from the America Happens Network – https://www.AmericaHappens.com





George Balloutine from the Big Mig podcast - https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional





Gail Seiler – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group - https://twitter.com/Saorise69





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com





"I want to bring this point up because you've got this guy, Routh. He was using the same catch-phrases as the Harris and Biden administration -- "Democracy is on the ballot" -- "Trump is a threat to democracy". This guys is a registered Democrat. He's got the Biden-Harris sticker on the back of his car. He's apologizing to Iran for voting for Trump in 2016 and says "Yeah, you're free to assassinate him. (Trump)". As long as it's Trump, it is 'open season' -- It is 'free reign' to do whatever it is imaginable that you want to do to either him or his supporters because we have a decade of 'ramping up' the emotional fear and anger: Russia hoax -- Ukraine hoax -- lawfare weaponization -- the Hitler references..."