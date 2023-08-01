© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Exclusive: Trump Bashes Biden “Crime Family” “Mobsters,” Praises Blocking of Hunter Sweetheart Deal
Former President Donald Trump praised the Delaware judge who picked apart a plea deal that Trump said was “beyond sweetheart” for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden last week, while also ripping Biden’s “crime family” as a bunch of “mobsters.”