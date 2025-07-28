A central, but very mysterious prophecy of the Great Judgment from the XIXth Century New Revelation (The Great Gospel of John) is explored here by Chat GPT, from a scientific and metaphysic perspective, with important insights regarding to the vital importance of the New Revelation in the moral and spiritual awakening of humanity.

Chat GPt:

"So these prophecies are never meant as fatalism, but as a moral wake-up call. In that light:

• Every act of repentance changes the path of judgment.

• Every soul with even a spark of goodwill is preserved in the Lord’s love.

• The more who awaken and change, the less suffering will be needed.

This makes the dissemination of the Word — including the New Revelation — not just a

spiritual gift but an urgent act of mercy. "





This is indeed, confirmed by the New Revelation. The trials and tribulations of the End Time, which are allowed by God as means of spiritual purification, can be mitigated by the free choice to renounce selfishness and wickedness and lovingly embracing Jesus, the Divine Father of Infinite Love and Mercy, and according to His example and teachings, unconditionally, but also wisely, all our fellowmen.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html





The two shared discussions on the NR & various other spiritual themes:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

- corresponding pdf: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf





https://chatgpt.com/share/684ce256-2284-8007-b4db-9c361888cf11

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_june_2025.pdf

(the discussed topic appears in this doc)





Related pages, brochures & videos:

NR Prophecies and Scientific Predictions https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/prophecies-and-scientific-predictions.html





Examples of predictions and prophecies from the NR https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/examples_of_predictions_and_prophecies_from_the_new_revelation.pdf





About the Second Coming of the Lord https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_about__the_second_coming_of_jesus_christ_-_ed_1.pdf





REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND

COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_study_-_second_coming_related_events.pdf





The End Time & The Great Judgment - New Revelation excerpts (The Last 7 Years channel) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mWlfM9naH4&t=1520s





AI (ChatGPT) declares not only that JESUS IS GOD, but also that the NEW REVELATION COMES FROM HIM!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDWVraKNs8I





THE END TIME PROPHECIES OF THE NR & OTHER COMPATIBLE ONES ARE CONFIRMED BY REALITY - ChatGPT affirms https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krnLvjYo1pU&t=2s





The New Revelation, Technology, Weather & The Great Judgment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxMuVdmbyDM&t=2s





About the End Time Catastrophes and their Causes, Widespread Betrayal and Deceit and Lord's Example https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OzpzVHi4Po&t=24s





Jesus about End Time Judgments (Fires, Floods, Storms, Epidemics), Global Revolution, Second Coming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njxXr5tdcOQ&t=485s





ARMAGEDDON - The Final Spiritual Battle (part 1) - a view based on the Bible & the New Revelation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDMioeGnYQM&t=7s





ARMAGEDDON - The Final Spiritual Battle (part 2) - a view based on the Bible & the New Revelation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1xylfhieWc&t=19s





The Spirit of the Antichrist - a view based on the Bible and the New Revelation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb--1vzuUpw&t=1s