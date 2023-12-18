Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Everyday Work of Russian Soldiers in Marinka
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
113 views
Published 2 months ago

Found the story behind this video, so adding after... Cynthia

Everyday work of our soldiers in Marinka.

"Palyanitsa" didn't work...

An AFU soldier hid in the ruins and mistook Russian troops for reinforcements.

ℹ️"Palyanitsa" is a word that Ukrainians use to "test" if the person is Ukrainian.

While Ukrainians say “palyanitsya” the Russians say “palyanitsa”



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket