Världen styrs av pedofiler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prenumerera på min youtubekanal https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbp9h_TNMPPV0497SQ5rCdA
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson