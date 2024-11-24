BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Madness: American blogger Benny Johnson considers Biden's permission for Kiev to use long-range missiles to be madness
❗️American blogger Benny Johnson considers Biden's permission for Kiev to use long-range missiles to be madness. 

Adding: 

❗️The telegram channel "Win/Win", associated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes that yesterday ATACMS missiles struck the Russian air defense position areas in the Kursk region.  

"As an option, the next direction for the Oreshnik strike is the deployment of the leaders of yesterday's shelling of the Kursk region.

Testing our patience, foreign military personnel continued to work on Russian targets.

The target designation and route assignment for the missile launch were laid out by NATO military specialists from France, working in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. 

Routing and identification of air defense position areas could only be carried out by American specialists using their satellites."

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
