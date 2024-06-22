BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Black Death | Gott Mit Uns
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
225 views • 10 months ago

Excerpt from the "Manchester Medieval Source Series - The Black Death" narrated by Gott Mit Uns

Release Date: 2023

🔗 All Credit To Gott Mit Uns: https://odysee.com/@Slammdcrxx:8/The-Black-Death-(Jewish-Well-Poisoners):e

📖 Read - The Black Death By Manchester Medieval Source Series ► HERE: https://archive.org/details/the-black-death-rosemary-horrox_202308/mode/2up

🔗 ‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare: https://archive.is/20230412212917/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2022-10-14/ty-article-magazine/.highlight/documents-confirm-israelis-poisoned-arab-wells-in-1948/00000183-d2b2-d8cc-afc7-fefed64d0000#selection-383.0-383.87

🔗 How Nakam And Abba Kovner Tried To Kill 6 Million Germans After WWII: https://archive.is/20190430151248/https://allthatsinteresting.com/nakam-abba-kovner#selection-331.0-331.68

🔗 Failed Jewish Holocaust survivor plot to kill Nazis still a mystery after 70 years: https://archive.is/20231103225644/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/aug/31/jewish-holocaust-survivor-kill-nazis-poison-arsenic-nuremburg

🔗 Jewish avengers unapologetic for targeting Nazis after WWII: https://archive.is/20231108200122/https://apnews.com/article/69cb4cdfab7d416a968b95aef87d18c1

Edward Menez - Are Jewes Still Poisoning the Wells?

https://www.henrymakow.com/2023/02/edward-menez---are-jewes-still.html

• Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
the black deathwell poisonersgott mit unsmanchester medieval source serieshistory expose
