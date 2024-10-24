Scott Ritter: The Dangerous Consequences of NATO Provoking Russia and North Korea!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive analysis, Scott Ritter uncovers the dangerous dynamics unfolding between Russia, North Korea, and NATO. With Moscow signing a comprehensive strategic alliance with Pyongyang, the West faces an unprecedented geopolitical shift. NATO’s nuclear drills are exposed as ineffective, while Russia’s military moves signal a readiness for all-out confrontation. Could this be the tipping point towards a new Cold War or even World War III? Tune in as Scott Ritter delves deep into the implications of this high-stakes standoff.In this explosive analysis, Scott Ritter uncovers the dangerous dynamics unfolding between Russia, North Korea, and NATO. With Moscow signing a comprehensive strategic alliance with Pyongyang, the West faces an unprecedented geopolitical shift. NATO’s nuclear drills are exposed as ineffective, while Russia’s military moves signal a readiness for all-out confrontation. Could this be the tipping point towards a new Cold War or even World War III? Tune in as Scott Ritter delves deep into the implications of this high-stakes standoff.