THESE OCCUPATIONS ARE BEING COORDINATED BY THE US CAMPAIGN FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS (USCPR) ₪ [SOROS]

DC_Draino - Have you noticed the same green tents & printed signs at these Hamas encampments?
We figured out why
These occupations are being coordinated by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
Funded by George Soros Paying agitators $2,400+
@its_gabbygabs exposes the $ trail
Shlomo_Gaslightowitz posted:
ALL enemy combatants