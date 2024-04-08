The secret deal to remove Snake River dams & the war against small farmers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The government has made a secret deal with four tribes to remove dams from the snake river removing power, irrigation and transportation from Washington and Oregon. Why? For fish. Also talking about the war against small farms. Tha KS for tuning in! Please like, share and subscribe!
