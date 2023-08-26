IGNORED BY THE FDA 💉☠⚰ HELP MADDIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials. She volunteered to help, but did not expect that she would suffer significant Pfizer vaccine-related injuries. Maddie's mother will be testifying at the FDAâ€™s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on October 26th.
The public can submit public comments to the FDA for its VRBPAC meeting on Pfizer Data taking place 10/26 for Children ages 5-11. A link to submit a public comment can be found here:
https://www.regulations.gov/search?filter=FDA-2021-N-1088
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/comcast-censors-tv-ad-by-family-claiming-12-year-old-daughter-was-paralyzed-by-pfizer-jab-video/
