IGNORED BY THE FDA 💉☠⚰ HELP MADDIE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
604 views • 08/26/2023

Source: https://www.goyimtv.com/v/1630863460/Ignored-by-the-FDA--Help-Maddie by way of https://ugetube.com/watch/ignored-by-the-fda-help-maddie_SR5sLPpxxwDN8Qw.html


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/ignore-me


13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials. She volunteered to help, but did not expect that she would suffer significant Pfizer vaccine-related injuries. Maddie's mother will be testifying at the FDAâ€™s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on October 26th.


The public can submit public comments to the FDA for its VRBPAC meeting on Pfizer Data taking place 10/26 for Children ages 5-11. A link to submit a public comment can be found here:


https://www.regulations.gov/search?filter=FDA-2021-N-1088


https://thewashingtonstandard.com/comcast-censors-tv-ad-by-family-claiming-12-year-old-daughter-was-paralyzed-by-pfizer-jab-video/


https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/08/26/video-from-disturbed-visitors-shows-men-dressed-in-drag-greeting-children-at-disney-princess-makeover-boutique/


🇺🇸 Based American preachers who absolutely HATE FAGS (Compilation)

- I compiled this for you guys so I hope it entertains you as much as it did making it. It features 9 minutes of hysterical, anti-fag statements.


https://gab.com/BlackScorpionNationalists/posts/110956418030156324

vaccinewhite genocidepfizerclinical trialsjabbedhomosexual banking mafiamaddie de garaymulti-pronged attack
