Gnostic Jesus, Always Saved? Susan Wojcicki, Jesuit U.S. War Machine, “Lone Psycho Killer”

CTB 2024-08-22 Jesuit War Movies

Topic list:

* Recap: Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Jesus is very dangerous pseudo-spirituality.

* Johnny’s back to burning bridges (that will likely never get built anyway).

* “Once Saved, Always Saved”?

* Johnny’s door is always open!

* Did anyone die at Sandy Hook?

* The Jewish female name and face of YouTube censorship, Susan Wojcicki is dead. “Here’s what we know.”

* Thomas Mapother IV does his own stunts.

* Big Jesuit Tech

* The BOYS TOWN Cover-Up.

* Bill was “In The Navy” but hates Dells.

* Francis Xavier, “the WHO”, and the Pueblo.

* Does the 2nd Commandment relate to images of “Jesus”? What did He really look like?

* The Longest Jesuit Day.

* Saving Jesuit Ryan.

* Bill’s got a shotgun...really!

* “Colonel” Shriner Sanders.

* Julius Streicher: Jew-Baiter Number One!

* Who is behind the endless flow of “lone psycho mass-murderers”?

* Do Homicide Detectives really lose sleep over victims?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen