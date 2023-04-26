Intermediate-Advanced Handgun Training: Shooting While Simultaneously Moving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are going to cover shooting and moving at the same time. We will explain the fundamentals of shooting while moving in four directions; forward, backward, left, and right. We will discuss footwork, balance, firearm suspension, torso and leg pivoting, and more. This will help you make fast and accurate hits on a target while you are moving to cover or concealment. IMPORTANT: This is an intermediate-advanced firearm lesson module for handgun/pistol/revolver training. It is not intended for beginners or new shooters. **It is your responsibility to make sure you are thoroughly proficient and competent in basic handgun safety and shooting from a stationary position before attempting any of these techniques with a loaded firearm. This demo is performed by an experienced firearms instructor on a closed/private range. Do this at your own risk.**
