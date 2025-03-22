This week we examined how our spiritual effort can and will affect the men and women around us. Peter was operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit and a lame man was healed. Ananias and Sapphira wanted to be popular like Barnabas and concocted a lie and the Holy Spirit ended their lives prematurely.

Paul was grieved when a demon possessed girl began promoting the Kingdom of God. The seven sons of Sceva recognized there was power associated with the name of Jesus but the situation quickly got out of control when they misappropriated His name. Most Christians are inwardly focused on health, relational and/or financial issues, trying to keep some semblance of normalcy, while they stem the tide and try to keep their life from falling apart more than it is.

We have been transferred from the Kingdom of Satan to the Kingdom of God. However, you must first take care of your inward needs so you can be useful to God and outwardly focused. God’s pattern is to make you strong so you can be useful in the Kingdom of God. Jesus rescued you so you can in turn become a rescuer.

RLJ-1647 -- APRIL 15, 2018

