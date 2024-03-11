❗LIAR LIAR❗ The TRUTH COMES OUT ❗ Testimony released today refutes this LIAR

BREAKING: The driver of the Beast on January 6 testified to the J6 committee that President Trump never physically assaulted secret service agents or lunged for the steering wheel when they refused to take him to the Capitol.





This was the chief claim that lying former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made in her June 2022 testimony to the J6 Committee.





The transcript from the driver was also never released by the J6 Committee… It was only revealed today.





h/t Greg Price

https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1767281458194895065?s=20