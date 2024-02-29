VAXX poisoned TV star dead after HEART ATTACK & Parkinson's

Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis Jul 23, 2021

"I pray you protect yourselves and loved ones and get vaccinated. ❤️🙏"

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis dead at 76

Feb 28, 2024

Richard Lewis, a comedian and actor who played an exaggerated version of himself in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died. He was 76 years old. Lewis died in his Los Angeles home after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham said. The comedian was known for wearing all black while exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes, leading to his nickname "The Prince of Pain."

The actor revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool," he said at the time. "I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting."

