Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue + Vitamin C - The Ultimate Combo! - https://bitly.ws/XmHX

How To Bypass the Taste & Staining of Methylene Blue When Taking It! - https://bit.ly/41zXc0p

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING NEVER INGEST METHYLENE BLUE UNDILUTED!





When people learn about ingesting Methylene Blue, an organic blue dye with scientifically proven nootropics, health, and detox, it benefits quite a few people who have started using it for the first time and have taken it undiluted.





This is something you should never do, and if you want to find out why, watch this video: "WARNING: NEVER INGEST METHYLENE BLUE UNDILUTED! " from start to FINISH





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno