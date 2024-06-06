~iamken Report 2024 & The Coming War

Not so much the war being discussed, as was a father and daughter having a heart-to-heart talk. Get close to your loved ones and buckle down the hatch.

There will be war, as our current leaders will see it no other way. Your leaders have failed you and it's time to prepared for your own family's defense.

Speak with others about the issues that concern you.

We are no longer in Kansas City, Sweet Cheeks.

Thanks.