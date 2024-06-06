BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

~iamken Report 2024 & The Coming War
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
125 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
601 views • 11 months ago

~iamken Report 2024 & The Coming War

Not so much the war being discussed, as was a father and daughter having a heart-to-heart talk. Get close to your loved ones and buckle down the hatch.

There will be war, as our current leaders will see it no other way. Your leaders have failed you and it's time to prepared for your own family's defense.

Speak with others about the issues that concern you.

We are no longer in Kansas City, Sweet Cheeks.

Thanks.

Keywords
current eventsinterviewpoliticschemtrailsfood shortagesexclusivewargovernment911pearl harbordirected energy weapons2024open bordersstarvationfood pricescovidfuel prices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy