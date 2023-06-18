The Money Controls All Armies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow the money, they control the leaders of all Armed forces. So you thought Armies are run by Angels, you must be joking.
Music Ice And Fire - King Canyon
1 - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/belarus-russia-nuclear-weapons-war-lukashenko-putin-hiroshima-nagasaki/ 2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/9K720_Iskander#:~:text=The%20missile%20can%20also%20carry%20nuclear%20warheads.
3 - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/10/05/russia-nuclear-weapons-military-arsenal/
4 - https://warnews247.gr/m-zacharova-mono-tote-tha-i-rosia-tha-kanei-chrisi-pyrinikon-oplon/
5 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/9K720_Iskander#:~:text=The%20missile%20can%20also%20carry%20nuclear%20warheads.
6 - https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_215611.htm
7 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bn0BuAcE7rg
8 - https://tass.com/politics/1632267