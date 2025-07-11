How The Elites Are Manipulating And Weaponizing The Weather-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 11 2025

Recent flash floods in Kerrville, Texas; Ruidoso, New Mexico; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and along the East Coast have made sensational headlines in recent days as tidal waves of roaring water has seemingly appeared out of nowhere. 115 so far are dead in Texas, untold number of deaths in North Carolina, 3 people died in Mexico. What role might chemtrails and cloud seeding play in all this? As it turns out, a lot, and that’s the memo.





“He gave them hail for rain, and flaming fire in their land.” Psalm 105:32 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Augustus Doricko knew when he founded cloud-seeding start-up Rainmaker in 2023 that he’d have to contend with misunderstandings and conspiracy theories surrounding the technology. Still, he wasn’t quite prepared for the sheer volume of online fury he has faced in the wake of the catastrophic Texas floods that have killed more than 100 people and nearly twice that many missing. Doricko and his company, Rainmaker, have become a focal point of posts spiraling across social media that suggest the floods in Kerr County were a human-made disaster. An array of influencers, media personalities, elected officials and other prominent figures — including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and former Trump adviser Michael Flynn — have publicly raised the possibility that cloud-seeding operations like Rainmaker’s might have caused or at least exacerbated the historic deluge. Is there any truth to all this? Today we take a deeper look into the weather, and the people lurking the shadows who insist on manipulating it for control and profit.