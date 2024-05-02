RT News May 2, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 2, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
RT gets rare access to the conflict-ridden Kashmir region as locals cast their ballots in India’s general election. From NATO to Ukraine, and all the way to Moscow. Tanks captured from Kiev’s forces are displayed as trophies in the Russian capital. Two more nations speak out against Israel, with Colombia cutting ties and Turkey joining a genocide case at the ICJ over the IDF’s mass killing in Gaza. Protesters storm the gates of Georgia’s national parliament as lawmakers give additional approval to the controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill.