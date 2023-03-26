Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912 26 Marzo 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carluccio Mig, citiamo il suo nick usato su Spreaker, ha interpretato egregiamente in forma di podcast il libro "Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912.
Un piccolo gesto, un grosso lavoro, per rendere un libro di cui deteniamo copia originale, fruibile a tutti.
Un sincero ringraziamento, utilità massima!
https://www.spreaker.com/show/vaccinazione-sua-storia-e-suoi-effetti
https://t.me/corvelva1993/3050