Boston Dynamics Presents the Progress Made in the Movement Capacity of Its "Humanoid Robot" Atlas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
"The world’s most dynamic humanoid robot, our fully electric Atlas robot is designed for real-world applications. The next generation of the Atlas program builds on decades of research & furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots. An advanced control system & state-of-the-art hardware give the robot the power & balance to demonstrate advanced athletics & agility.
We use Atlas to explore the potential of the humanoid form factor, leveraging the robot’s whole body to move with grace, speed, & dexterity. Atlas demonstrates our efforts to develop the next generation of robots with the mobility, perception, & intelligence needed to be commonplace in our lives." - Boston Dynamics
STEVE'S TAKE: It's scary how close to humans these robots are becoming. Couple this with some fake human skin & build in AI sentient interfaces & we're terminated! We're looking at the future soldiers of the battlefield.
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE ⬇️
Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️