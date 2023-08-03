BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Your CHILDREN being GROOMED at SCHOOL with LGBT ideology?! Important INTEL on what can be done.
Meri Crouley
Meri Crouley
19 views • 08/03/2023

http://qepain.com/Meri
Meri interviews Dr. Miriam Grossman, a CHILD PSYCHIATRIST who wrote the book ''LOST IN TRANS NATION"(A CHILD PSYCHIATRIST GUIDE OUT OF THE MADNESS). The DEEP STATE is pushing a NARRATIVE of GENDER CONFUSION. This is an Important Interview which will ALERT you to what they are doing in our SCHOOLS around the NATION. WE MUST SPEAK UP NOW!
FOLLOW Dr. Miriam Grossman at https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com
Get your tickets for OPEN THE HEAVENS CHICAGO at MERICROULEY.COM

