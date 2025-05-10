Magforce Racing (2000, Dreamcast)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magforce Racing is a futuristic arcade racing game by German company VCC Entertainment and released by Crave Entertainment. The game was also released for Playstation and PCunder the title Killer Loop.
You control magnetic gliders and race through tracks with a roller-coaster-like layout. Various items can be picked up to gain an advantage, like missiles, energy shields or temporary speed boosters.