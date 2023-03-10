BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beautiful Bumblebee Rescued ✨❤️🐝❤️✨SAVE BEES!👍🐝✨✨✨
SNIPERCAT
SNIPERCAT
15 views • 03/10/2023

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.


This is the best bee video if you love bees ☘️🐝❤️❤️❤️

close up of bee proboscis and tongue. 
Roxy 🐈 my senior asthma kitty spotted this bee 🐝 and led me to it, it was drowning in 5c water 💦 in an eavestrough extension and was too weak to climb out. 


always pull weeds ☘️ by hand, use less or no pesticides!


brighteon NEEDS BETTER RESOLUTION THAN only 720p!

cmon MIKE! getter done ✅ 

1080p 60fps is a good start 👍

Keywords
naturecanadabeespollinatorsbumblebeepollinatingcfc66crazyfunnycatscrazyfunnycats66bengal catbest bee videosbee savedhelp beesholding a beebee on handsniper catsaved a beesaving beesdrowning bee savedvideoshop beesvery best bee videobee rescuehelping a bee
