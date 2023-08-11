EXPLOSIVE: Tucker: Fmr. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on Jan. 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 10, 2023) Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Tucker Carlson's original Fox News interview with him was never allowed to air (Gee, I wonder why?!), so he interviewed him again.
Tucker on Twitter Ep. 15: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1689783814594174976