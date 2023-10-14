What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 12 (Summary of first 11 videos)

A summary of the previous 11 videos. 1. It is not true that Baba had no teachings. He plainly did have teachings. In fact all Baba left us was his teachings. 2. Baba did not teach people to not try to understand him. Far from Baba discouraging people from trying to understand his teachings, there are many quotes where he showed an importance for understanding. “[I]t is helpful for my lovers to come together and think and talk about me, to discuss my teachings and messages, compare notes with each other and cooperatively try to come closer to me in understanding and spirit.” (Lord Meher, 1st USA ed, vol. 15 & 16, p. 5604) (Meher Baba, From "The Early History of the Ahmednagar Center," by Ward Parks, Meherana Messenger, 1995:2 p3) 3. Baba did not give an ascended-master teaching, where the world is governed by unseen disembodied masters. “Not a single spiritual Master ever required any vehicle save his own physical body.” – The Silent Word, p262-263. Necromancy is a method of divination through invocation of the dead. Baba teaches that the Avatar goes to State B of the 10 States of God when he dies. There he has experience of reality, but not of the illusion. "When a Master dies he takes no further interest in the affairs of the gross world—not even a Christ. Hence those who imagine that a 'dead' Master is responding to their prayers or watching them, are wrong.” (Meher Baba, From "Glow International," Summer 2012, p. 8) 4. Baba does not teach monotheism, but rather theistic monism. There is only God. “Even to say, There is one God is wrong. God is so infinitely One that He cannot even be called One. One may only say, One IS.” and “God is that 'One' playing innumerable roles.” (Meher Baba From "The Everything and the Nothing," p. 91) 5. Baba does not teach that God created the world. Baba said it was created by our imagination. “Who says God has created the world? We have created it by our imagination. . . When we say He has created this illusion, we lower Him and his infinity. He is beyond all this.” (Meher Baba, From "Lord Meher," 1986 print edition, p. 4097) 6. Baba did not teach the Big Bang or a “Big Ooz.” The Om Point does not correspond to the place and time of the Big Bang. The Om Point is not in space and time. It is the point of perception from which the illusions of space and time falsely appear to arise. 7. Baba did not teach Darwinian evolution, which is a physical theory that relies on chance and accidents. Baba’s Advancing Stream of Life does not correspond to Darwinian evolution, and they are incompatible. Baba’s evolution is an evolution of consciousness only. The illusory evolution of biological forms is its byproduct. "The world is a by-product of the evolution of consciousness." ("God Speaks," 1973 2nd edition, pp. xxxi) 8. That the world is an illusion is not a mere magical claim that relies on faith. It can be thought through and grasped by the human mind who contemplates the process of perception. In fact it is belief the theoretical ‘real world’ of materialism that requires faith. As Kant said, "It still remains a scandal to philosophy . . . that the existence of things outside of us . . . must be accepted merely on faith, and that, if anyone thinks good to doubt their existence, we are unable to counter his doubts by any satisfactory proof." (Immanuel Kant, Critique of Pure Reason, 1781) 9. Baba did not teach that God is consciousness, which is a common New Age belief. God has the capacity to become conscious. But consciousness is not even conceivable in the most original 1st State of Baba's 10 States of God, let alone is God limited to it. 10. Baba did not teach transmigration of the soul, the doctrine that souls leave one body and travel to a fetus in a mother. Reincarnation as Baba teaches it has nothing to do with transmigration of the soul, which Baba’s biographer C.B. Purdom called "a crude fantasy." (The God-Man, C.B. Purdom, p. 422) 11. Baba did not teach that people need a "personal relationship" with a master after he dies. To give the opportunity for such a relationship with God is the purpose of the Avatar taking birth, and why such contact is rare and special. This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

