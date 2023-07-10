BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
$10.5 million lawsuit blames CBC and public servants for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
559 views • 07/10/2023

Rebel News


July 9, 2023


Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto. Sakamoto has suffered a laundry list of debilitating physical, neurological and psychological impairments as a result of her Pfizer COVID-19 injections. The suit names Federal Minister of Health Yves Duclos, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam, the Director of Health Canada Celia Lourenco, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).


An original video production by Rebel News.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z35jo-10.5-million-lawsuit-blames-cbc-and-public-servants-for-covid-19-vaccine-mi.html


Keywords
adverse effectslawsuitvaccinevaccine injuriespublic healthgovernmentside effectscanadalawyermisinformationjabcbcshotinoculationinjectionpfizerrebel newscovid-19covidtheresa tameva chipiukcarrie sakamotocelia lourenco
