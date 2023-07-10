$10.5 million lawsuit blames CBC and public servants for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Rebel News





July 9, 2023





Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto. Sakamoto has suffered a laundry list of debilitating physical, neurological and psychological impairments as a result of her Pfizer COVID-19 injections. The suit names Federal Minister of Health Yves Duclos, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam, the Director of Health Canada Celia Lourenco, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z35jo-10.5-million-lawsuit-blames-cbc-and-public-servants-for-covid-19-vaccine-mi.html



