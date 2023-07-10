$10.5 million lawsuit blames CBC and public servants for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rebel News
July 9, 2023
http://StopTheCensorship.com | Sign our petition for the Trudeau government to drop all censorship plans
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/43jHhmP
Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto. Sakamoto has suffered a laundry list of debilitating physical, neurological and psychological impairments as a result of her Pfizer COVID-19 injections. The suit names Federal Minister of Health Yves Duclos, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam, the Director of Health Canada Celia Lourenco, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).
►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►We accept cryptocurrency! - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Follow Rebel News Canada on social media:
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/jointherebel/
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/rebelnews_ca
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/rebelnews_ca/
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNewsCanada:3
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/rebelnews_ca/
Make sure to follow Rebel News' main channel on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
Follow all of our YouTube channels here:
Rebel News - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT
Rebel News Australia - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-AUS
Rebel News USA - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-USA
Rebel News Español - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Espanol
Rebel News UK - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-UK
Rebel News Québec - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Quebec
Ezra Levant - https://rebelne.ws/EzraLevantYT
Avi Yemini - https://rebelne.ws/AviYeminiYT
Miss Understood - https://rebelne.ws/MissUnderstoodYT
An original video production by Rebel News.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z35jo-10.5-million-lawsuit-blames-cbc-and-public-servants-for-covid-19-vaccine-mi.html