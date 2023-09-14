BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chad Connelly | No Such Thing As Neutrality | Anatomy of the Church and State #20
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
4 views • 09/14/2023

Chad Connelly from Faith Wins joins me to discuss why so many evangelicals stayed home on Election Day 2020 and what can be done to encourage them to vote in future elections, how the church can be more influential on our culture, talking with your pastor about being a voice in the public arena and SO much more!


Chad is founder and CEO of Faith Wins, an organization dedicated to educating, activating, and mobilizing faith leaders, helping them leverage their influence and impact within the governmental and political arena. He was the Republican National Committees first ever National Director of Faith Engagement and has spoken to more than 82 thousand pastors and faith leaders about the importance of pastoral leadership in the public arena. His relationships with ministry leaders across the nation resulted in the highest evangelical turnout and vote in modern American political history in the 2016 elections. A man passionate about God, his family and the great state of South Carolina.


Follow Chad

https://faithwins.org/

X: @ChadConnelly

Podcast: https://faithwins.libsyn.com/website/5-objections-often-heard-about-why-voter-registration-cant-be-done-at-church

Handling Objections From Your Pastor: https://faithwins.org/five-objections-that-silence-the-church/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty






Topic Timeline


2:14 Evangelicals didn’t turn out in 2016

3:11 Turn the tables Jesus

4:18 What silenced Christians?

5:25 New Supreme Court

6:16 Issues are spiritual not political

7:14 Rights come from God

9:30 War on Truth

11:36 Milquetoast behind the pulpit

12:57 #1 reason people leave the church

14:06 No such thing as neutrality

15:35 Evangelism to politics

17:20 Huggin’ people to hell

18:36 Pastors toss out the Bible and cherry pick

20:15 The Left is working in churches

21:20 God sets the standard

21:57 Faith Wins voter registration/voting

25:09 Voter Guides

26:27 Pastor objections

28:02 Get informed. Get involved

30:00 Closing prayer


Keywords
voteevangelicalschurch and statesalt and lightchristian podcastbest christian podcaststop christian podcastsgood christian podcastchad connellyfaith wins
