Earthquake Kelley - from satanist priest to Mighty man of God - Near Death Experience

International Speaker & Evangelist, visiting ministering worldwide-in China, London, Pakistan, Haiti, Canada, and other places far and near., He's an Author, Former Heavy Weight Boxer, and Mighty Man of God!
Earthquake Curtis Kelley shares with his powerful testimony with Jodi LoDolce & the Warriors Rise family.
He's been on numerous TV appearances including CBN, TBN, Sid Roth's It's Supernatural, Deep Believer, and has done specials with Prophetess Taryn N Tarver Bishop and ex-satanist John Ramirez. Earthquake Kelley has traveled the world revealing truth about Heaven, Hell and his vast yet extraordinary experiences in the occult. His knowledge will save a generation! Earthquake Kelley knows about God's grace and deliverance personally and will bless you and help you see God's Love is for all! This testimony will soon be coming in movie form to Theaters near you! We will keep you posted!
Earthquake Kelley is the author of two books, one being his life story, Bound to Lose, Destined to Win - which is a testimony of his salvation and deliverance from voodoo and sorcery. You will read and learn from Part 1; of his near-death experiences--first, after dying from a drug overdose as a teenager and entering hell which is covered in this interview. The second book Escaping the N'MOS Cycle - is about satan's traps to keep you going in circles.
Our next interview we will cover how years later, after dying of a brain aneurysm, he entered Paradise with an amazing testimony that will touch your heart forever, so stay tuned.
