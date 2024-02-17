Joe Biden contradictory TikTok move an attempt to ‘reach younger voters’

Political Science professor Louis Desipio says Joe Biden’s TikTok move could be his way of reaching out to younger voters. “President Biden has been weak among younger voters, people in their 20s,” Mr Desipio told Sky News Australia. “One effective way of reaching out to them is through TikTok. “It was worth an effort.” The decision to join TikTok proved controversial as the US President signed legislation back in 2022 prohibiting the use of the app – which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, citing security concerns.





