Ukraine Loses Peace, Army and Territory

The Ukrainian army is grinded on battlefields while Kiev does not dare to enter into negotiations with Russia.

At his press conference following the BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a number of important statements shedding some light on the current stage of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow recently received new peace proposals from Kiev through Turkey. Russians agreed to discuss them but the very next day the head of the Kiev regime refused any negotiations.

There is less and less chance of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict soon, because Ukraine has refused peace talks many times. Putin recalled the failed negotiations in 2022 in Istanbul that were disrupted by Kiev’s Western patrons.

Today, the lifting of martial law would lead to elections in Ukraine. Zelensky understands that peace on any terms is the way to lose his power. While his Western curators are not ready to lose their puppet useful to prolong the war and inflict maximum damage to Russia.

In its turn, Moscow does not change its position and is ready to consider any options for peace agreements based on the situation on the frontlines. The reality is deplorable for the Ukrainian army.

With their attack in the Russian Kursk region, Kiev tried to prove the United States that its investments in Ukraine were not in vain. As a result, no strategic goals of the incursion were achieved and the Ukrainian military has already lost more than 26,000 troops on the Russian land, which is almost twice more than during the bloody counteroffensive last year.

Russian president revealed that Russian forces are currently destroying the group of about 2,000 Ukrainian troops taken in cauldron in the region. The exact areas of control remain unclear in this direction. Because of Russian breakthrough, Ukrainian forces were surrounded in different areas. One of large Ukrainian groups was encircled south of Lyubimovka. Large reinforcements, including the assault groups on the precious Abrams tanks from the US, were urgently sent to the area in an attempt to lift the blockade. So far, to no avail.

Two more cauldrons were reported near Novoivanovka and in the forests south of Olgovka. In the latter, hundreds of soldiers from the 82nd, 225th and 22nd Ukrainian brigades were caught by surprise by rapid Russian advance. Most of them are former prisoners thrown on the front. That’s why, Ukrainian military commanders are in no hurry to release them from encirclement.

Ukrainian positions are not better on the Donbass frontlines. Six out of eleven new mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised in 2024, equipped and trained by NATO have already entered battles. Five of them are deployed in the Pokrovsk direction. Despite the high hopes for them in Kiev and NATO, the newly formed units failed to stop Russian advance.

