Intro to "The Function of Nitric Oxide in Vascular Physiology"
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
120 views • 10/29/2023

"I've been appreciating over the last year how people are really understanding what Cardio Miracle is. It's not simply a nitric oxide booster for your heart function. It's literally living water. It's minerals. It's not a food. It's not a supplement.

It's living water that can, no matter the bio weapon formed against us, whether it's SARS-CoV-2, whether it's HIV, whether it's Ebola, whether it's the bio weapons in the sky as Lee Merritt shows us, the energies that are being focused, what is being sprayed on us. This is the foundation for healing no matter the toxin over the last 50 years."

Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/wvAtFVdkvUo?si=3iRe0Lqa_mVdWMK7

Get Cardio Miracle with discount offers: https://drjudym.qwkcheckout.com

