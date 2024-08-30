InfoWars - American Journal - Aurora Council Woman Who Blew Whistle On Venezuelan Migrants Previously Targeted By CPS With False Child Abuse Reports - 8-29-2024

Harrison Smith delves a bit deeper into the Aurora Colorado "ILLEGAL" problem with local callers uncovering how an Aurora Council Woman Who Blew Whistle On Venezuelan Migrants Previously Targeted By CPS With False Child Abuse Reports

Wear a piece of history with the official Infowars ‘Trump Bulletproof Shirt’ that has emablazoned on it the most iconic image of our time! Defy globalist by pre-ordering this comfortable made-in-America shirt TODAY!