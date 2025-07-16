BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Viktor Orbán continues to go after Zelensky's recruitment gangs, after a Hungarian citizen died in Ukrainian recruitment center after being forcibly conscripted
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
2 months ago

Viktor Orbán continues to go after Zelensky’s recruitment gangs, after a Hungarian citizen died in Ukrainian recruitment center after being forcibly conscripted.

The Hungarian PM wrote on X:

Even a country at war cannot allow men to be beaten to death during conscription. When the victim is also a citizen of an EU member state, Brussels has a duty to respond. Ukraine cannot keep marching toward membership while trampling on human rights. Repression must not be rewarded with accession!

Adding: 

☦️The TCC detained Metropolitan Bogolep of the Alexandrian UOC (head priest) and issued him a summons, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against him and he was released.

The UOC clergy were not granted a deferment from mobilization, after which mass detentions of its priests began

Adding: 

The Ukrainian Parliament has reportedly approved a new law that now permits citizens over the age of 60 to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To the last Ukrainian...

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
