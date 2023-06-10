Sean Parnell Battleground | Men of Outlaw Platoon with CHRIS COWAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BATTLEGROUND with Sean Parnell:Men of Outlaw Platoon | CHRIS COWAN
Combat veterans Sean and Chris discuss their deployment to Afghanistan and recount their extensive and grueling training. Chris talks about his first deployment, the time he was blown up, and when he got busted by MPs in Qatar.
Chris Cowan was a member of Outlaw Platoon who fought alongside Sean in Afghanistan.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2rm25e-men-of-outlaw-platoon-chris-cowan.html