The 3 Days of Darkness Unleashed 2-22-25@ 3:59 PM Shared 2-23-25

A word from my lovely Jesus concerning the unleashing of the 3 days of darkness, false prophets, war and such like.

Amos 8:9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord God, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the earth in the clear day:





Concerning Jesus Christ’s crucifixion date and the coming 3 days of darkness/purim and how it’s possible.

The new year originally began on the spring equinox which is between March 19-21 of each year. In the Gregorian calendar the year runs from Jan. to Dec. In the original calendar it ran from the spring equinox to the spring equinox which falls in March of each year. The spring or vernal equinox is when the length of the day and night are equal. The use of the spring equinox being the new year can be traced back as far as the Babylonians, Persians, Assyrians and even further. Both the Julian and Hebrew calendars are the ones that Jesus Christ would have used while walking this earth as both God and man and each originally started their new year being on the spring equinox.





Jesus Christ was crucified shortly after the old year March AD 32 had ended and the new year had begun on Friday April 3, AD 33. (Approx. 14 days later) (In the year 33 AD the current Gregorian calendar would have already started in January and not at the spring equinox in March.) (This can be traced back as far as the Babylonians, Persians, Assyrians and even further.) Both the Julian and Hebrew calendars are the ones that Jesus Christ would have used while walking this earth as both God and man and each originally started their new year being on the spring equinox.





(Note: When the Julian calendar was implemented in 45 BC the new year was officially changed from March to January but the majority of the people still celebrated the new year at the spring equinox. It wasn’t until much later in history particularly in parts of Europe and nearby when they adopted the Gregorian calendar introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 that the new year began to be celebrated in the month of January.)





To determine how many years between the year AD 33 and the year 2025 I used this method choosing March 20 as the start point. This is the middle date when the spring equinox arrives.





March 20, AD 33 to March 20, 2025 is approx.1,992 years. This was determined by dividing the number of days which are 727,549 from March 20, AD33 to March 20, 2025 by 365.2 (approx. amount of rounded up days in each year) This comes up to a rounded number of 1,992.1. (Which allows .1 small adjustable amount of difference in the days for the spring equinox falling on different days in March in the different years.)





The new Year 1,993 begins on the spring equinox of March 20, 2025 on the Gregorian calendar when we use this start date of the beginning of the year as it originally once was. When we enter the 1,993 year on the spring equinox it leaves 7 years to finish another 2000 years.

Concerning the darkness/Purim/ His return (No exact day known)

Purim occurs on March 13-14 with the Jewish days running from sundown to sundown. This will still occur in the 1,992 year period because the spring equinox doesn’t occur until March 20, 2025. The 3 days of darkness come during the season of Purim in addition to a blood moon. The next blood moon is March 13-14, 2025 and is projected to last 65 minutes.





There is a “3” period of granted mercy and grace for repentance (Rev 8:1) that Jesus Christ has referred to several times that comes after these events before His Great Day of the Lord begins. Even though this is a connected event with the Great Day of the Lord beginning after the second earthquake (Revelation 8:2-5) discussed in the video at the end titled “The 3 Days of Darkness Unleashed 2-22-25@ 3:59 PM Shared 2-23-25.” The Great day of the Lord begins after the spring equinox and therefore will be in the year 1,993 leaving 7 years to finish another 2000 years.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e