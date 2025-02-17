Mohammad Dweikat is Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Mohammad Dweikat, 35 years old, who was sentenced to 18 years and 2 months in prison. He is from Balata village, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Three Zionists were released by the resistance in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to long terms and life imprisonment.
Interview: Mohammad Dweikat, the released prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 12/02/2025
