Why Web3's Biggest Builders Are Launching Avalanche L1s!

Avalanche’s unique subnet architecture is attracting top Web3 projects to launch their own custom Layer 1 (L1) blockchains—powered by Avalanche’s speed, scalability, and security. Unlike traditional L2 solutions, Avalanche subnets offer:

✅ Full sovereignty – Customizable VMs, fee structures, and governance

✅ Instant finality – High throughput with low latency

✅ Interoperability – Seamless connectivity with Avalanche’s ecosystem

Major players like DeFi Kingdoms, Gunzilla Games, and Dexalot are already building on Avalanche L1s, proving it’s the go-to platform for scalable, app-specific chains.

Is this the future of modular blockchain development? 🚀 #Avalanche #Web3