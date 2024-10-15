BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The illusion of civil emergency ~ caight in the civil unrest game ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
20 views • 7 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the mainline (lie) news media (CNN, Fox, Bay9news, abc, msnbc, etc.) creating mass hysteria with the storm exaggeration and misinformation. We will talk about the fear mongering for the purpose of mind control. I will be reminding you of the importance's of not watching television anymore. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 393 climate of corruption.


References:

- Alex Jones Show: Biden’s Attempt To Deny Weather Weapons’ Existence BLOWS UP In His Face as Interviews With

American Presidents Confirming Their Existence AND USE Emerge!

  https://www.banned.video/watch?id=67086157af57d990a6a1a4ef

- Weaponizing Weather: The Top Secret History of Weather Modification

  https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00431672.2019.1559400

- Ben Livingston: The Father of Weaponized Weather

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bN5Acybxi3k

- Angels don't play this haarp

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/29b85ba3a14fa3c240897e8ff3f1c101

- The Highwire Episode 393: Climate of Corruption

  https://rumble.com/v5i7bfp-episode-393-climate-of-corruption.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Angels Still Don't Play This HAARP | Dr. Nick Begich

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLZcaItj70U

- Flouride Deception

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/db0f9dc49b95dc16be745bbc26c11070

Keywords
vaccinesmaskcontrolhaarpchangeclimateglobalwarmingcloudmanipulationfraudsocialmandatesdistance19seedingcovidwhether
